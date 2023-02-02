Play Button
Here's exactly how many Tiktok views you need to make a regular salary

Credit: Cottonbro Studio Pexels
Michelle Heffernan
Ever wanted to ditch your office job and become a Tiktok influencer?

It turns out it may be harder than it looks to make a living from being a TikTok sensation alone.

Social Income Calculator Lickd shows the astonishing amount of views needed in TikTok to equate to an average Irish salary.

According to their algorithm, Irish Tiktokers would need over 114 million views per year to earn the equivalent of €34,236 (the net average salary in Ireland).

The Tiktok Creator Fund allows content creators on the platform to earn money through views. An Irish Tiktoker would need a minimum of 10,000 subscribers and many as 114,714,715 views per year to make the same money as the average Irish full-time employee.

Even a minimum wage job would require an enormous Tiktok follower base. A minimum wage salary of €22916 would require 10,000 followers and over 76 million views per year.

Maybe don't give up the day job just yet?

The Nitty Gritty

