Here’s what Irish people bought during the heatwave

30 July 2018

Bottled water and beer are at the top of the shopping list for Irish consumers.

Irish shoppers bought bottled water 1.8 million times more in the last three months compared to the same period last year.

They also bought seven million more pints of beer.

Research from Kanter shows things like the heatwave and the World Cup brought about a surge in sales for BBQ products.

Out of the big chain supermarkets, Tesco is most popular followed by SuperValu and Dunnes, with Lidl and Aldi coming in fourth and fifth respectively.

Lidl Ireland has shared some of the items Irish customers have been snapping up over the past 12 weeks:

They sold over 390,000 litres of Cien sun cream;

4.8 million of Lidl’s 100% Irish beef burgers;

5 million burger buns;

1.6 million bags/ bowls of salad;

4.8 million packs of ice cream;

5.3 million strawberries;

295,000 litres of fresh Irish cream;

38 million ice cubes;

92,100 Football Bread Rolls.

