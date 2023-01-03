How to make the most of your annual leave in 2023

The January blues are upon us and you'll likely be looking to book some holidays to look forward to in 2023.

If you're strategic about it, you can maximise your annual leave, to give you some extended breaks from the office.

Read below to understand how:

1. Take a Nine Day Break in February

Treat yourself to a nine-day break by booking February 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th off. The new Imbolc Bank Holiday falls on Monday, February 6th, so if you take the following 4 days off, you'll have nine days work-free.

2. Take a Four Day Break in March

Four-day weekend? Yes, please. St. Patrick's Day falls on a Friday this year (thanks Paddy) so you can enjoy a four-day weekend if you book Monday March 19th as a day of annual leave.

2. Take a Nine Day Break in April

As before, you can take a nine-day break for yourself if you book the four days after Bank Holiday Easter Monday (April 10th) off. Alternatively, if you are given Good Friday off by your employer (lucky you) you could schedule annual leave for Monday, April 3rd-Thursday April 6th, and enjoy ten work-free days in a row.

3. Take a Nine Day Break in May

Take the four days after the May Bank Holiday off and have another leisurely nine-day break

4. Take a Nine Day Break in August

Use the August Bank Holiday (Monday, August 7th) to your advantage and book the subsequent four days as annual leave. This will give you another nine-day break.

5. Take a Ten Day Break at Christmas

Christmas falls at a good time again in 2023, with Christmas Day falling on a Monday. Tuesday December 26th will also be a Bank Holiday, so you will only need to book annual leave on December 27th, 28th and 29th and to give yourself a lovely 10-day break from December 23rd to January 1st 2024.

The above adds up to 20 days of annual leave in total. This is the statutory entitlement of annual leave for full-time employees as set out in the Organisation of Working Time Act 1997.

You'll also have a Bank Holiday on June 5th and October 30th, so you can sneak some mini breaks in there too!