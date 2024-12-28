Inside 'stunning' 19th century former school for sale in South East

A 19th century building which was once a former school in the South East is being described as a 'stunning' period property as it went on sale to the public.

D’Israeli School is located in Bough, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow and is situated on a minor public road just off the Carlow/Tullow/Hacketstown Road R726.

The large property boasts tremendous renovation potential for its new owners with the selling agent sharing that its potential could be used for both residential or commercial.

The former school is set in the tranquil rural setting within easy reach of Rathvilly Village, Baltinglass Town and Tullow and located in a rich farming area.

History

The period building was completed in 1826 and served as a school for the local community until 1977 and in recent years has been used as a community hall.

Beautifully constructed of old cut granite stone underneath a slate roof the property is comprised over 3 floors, with a number of old classrooms, offices, kitchen and stores.

According to Daft.ie, the property not only possesses enormous potential but it is also situated with ease to a number of regional routes and towns.

"Occupying a prime location close to the N81 main Enniscorthy, Tullow, Dublin Road, within easy reach of the M9 motorway at Castledermot and 2kms of the picturesque village of Rathvilly and the Slaney River."

Inside

