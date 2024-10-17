Irish Farmer Calendar 2025 released

The Irish Farmer Calendar 2025 has been released.

This year's calendar features farmers from all across the country and is available to purchase now.

The calendar has been a staple of many Christmas lists for a number of years and does the rounds on social media annually.

Among those on this year's calendar include Tipperary farmer Maurice Fitzgibbons.

He will be joining Orla Rapple on Beat's The Sunday Grill this weekend.

This year, the proceeds of the calendar will be supporting Embrace Farm Support, a charity which supports farming families affected by sudden death and serious injury.

You can order your Irish Farmer Calendar 2025 here.

