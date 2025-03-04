Irish language recommendations for young readers in South East this Seachtain na Gaeilge 

Passing on our Irish language to the next generation is a priority for many adults in Ireland today, whether they have a cúpla focal of their own, speak Irish at home, or are entirely new to the language.

That’s according to Laureate na nÓg, Patricia Forde, as she launched ‘Treoirleabhar Léitheoireachta 2025’, an Irish language reading guide, ahead of this year’s Seachtain na Gaeilge.

The reading guide is a collaboration between Foras na Gaeilge and Children’s Books Ireland, with the support of Love Leabhar Gaeilge and featured titles range from boardbooks to picturebooks, non-fiction, poetry collections, comics, middle-grade fiction, all the way up to young adult fiction. Copies are available for free to families in 91 participating bookshops and 36 libraries nationwide, including:

Carlow

· Easons - Unit 4 Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow;

· Carlow County Library - Tullow Street, Carlow.

Kilkenny

· Books Centre Kilkenny – The Book Centre, 10 High St. Gardens, Kilkenny;

· Easons – Unit 18, McDonagh Junction, Kilkenny;

· Kilkenny County Council Library Service –Kilkenny.

Waterford

· Dubray – City Square Shopping Centre, Waterford;

· Easons – Unit 4, Dungarvan Shopping Centre;

· The Book Centre – 25 John Robert Square, Waterford City;

· Waterford Libraries – Carrickphierish Library, Waterford.

Wexford

· The Book Centre Wexford – 5 South Main Street, Wexford;

· Easons – Byrnes Enniscorthy, 2 Court Street, Enniscorthy;

· Wexford County Council Public Library Service – Carricklawn, Wexford.

Tipperary

· Easons – Gladstone Street, Clonmel;

· Easons – Thurles Shopping Centre;

· Easons – 2-3 Quintins Way, Pearse Street, Nenagh;

· Tipperary County Council – Thurles.

Speaking about the reading guide, Forde said: “Treoirleabhar Léitheoireachta 2025 is filled with 100 brilliant recommendations, encouraging young readers aged 0–18 to pick up a book as Gaeilge. Working with Children’s Books Ireland, in my role as Laureate na nÓg, I believe that one of the best places to start when learning a language, is to pick up a book. Within its pages, we can explore new words with the help of illustrations or rhyming text while enjoying the excitement of a brand-new story. These 100 books are the perfect way to make the Irish language accessible, to start or continue a young person’s Irish language journey.”

Elaina Ryan, CEO of Children’s Books Ireland said: ‘In Ireland, we are incredibly fortunate to have such a rich seam of talent in the artists who write and illustrate books for young readers in both our national languages. As Seachtain na Gaeilge approaches, we have a wonderful opportunity to celebrate and showcase leabhair Ghaeilge for children and young people, from vibrant picturebooks through to graphic novels for teenagers. We hope this selection of 100 great reads acts as a helpful signpost for families and teachers, to guide them on their reading journey.’

Seán Ó Coinn, CEO, Foras na Gaeilgesaid: “Foras na Gaeilge is responsible for the promotion of Irish-language publishing and reading in Ireland. Collaborating with Children’s Books Ireland has been such an effective way of amplifying the importance of this new reading guide which features 100 great reads as Gaeilge. Our shared vision of promoting the breadth of high-quality Irish-language books available for children and young people allows us to come together to showcase an excellent selection of Irish-language writers, translators, publishers and illustrators through these fantastic books.”

The guide is also free to download on www.childrensbooksireland.ie and www.loveleabhargaeilge.ie.