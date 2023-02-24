Irish 'Love Island' set in the Gaeltacht on the hunt for singletons

Ever wanted to get on Love Island?

A new Irish dating show is on the hunt for singletons ready to "crack in."

Virgin Media are looking for contestants for 'Grá ar an Trá', an Irish reality dating show set in the Gaeltacht.

Forget céilís and the Bean an Tí, Virgin Media says this "is the Gaeltacht like you've never seen it before. Grá ar an Trá will see singletons couple up and get cosy, as they get to grips with the language and each other."

😘 Apply now and find your grá geal this summer on GRÁ AR AN TRÁ (+ you might also walk away with a Grand Prize worth €10k👀👀) 💌: https://t.co/qCUkSbxq5S@VirginMediaIE #GráArAnTrá 🏖️❤️ pic.twitter.com/wnSwZYIDVF — Macalla Teo (@MacallaTeo) February 22, 2023

The show is looking for single men and women between the ages of 18 and 30, with some Irish language competency. Fluency as Gaeilge is not necessary but cúpla focal will be required.

The overall prize for the winning couple is a tasty €10,000. With Paul Mescal making Irish sound sexy, you'd be mad not to ghlac páirt.

The closing date for applications is April 2023. For more information and to apply click here