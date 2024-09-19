Is 15 minutes of maths and science homework enough?

A new study has found 15 minutes of homework a day might just be enough for certain subjects.

Researchers at Maynooth University found it to be just as effective as longer assignments for maths and science.

Less homework also reduced students' stress levels and optimised their engagement.

Professor Andrew Parnell says their study looked at 14-year-olds.

"What we found confirms lots of other studies - there is a benefit of homework - it's small but it's there.

"But what we have discovered that I don't think has been found before - is that the students that did more than 15 minutes of maths and science homework in an evening - didn't really get any extra benefit," he said.

