Leitrim farmer’s dating criteria for bride is the most Irish thing you’ll see today

13 September 2018

One Leitrim man took to the dating adverts in this weeks’ Ireland’s Own in his quest to find the one, however it’s his dating criteria that has piqued our interest.

Apart from looking for love, our prospective Romeo wants a woman to help out with the ironing as well as someone who isn’t offended by the smell of silage.

Don’t worry if you think you fall outside this lothario’s checklist as he has opened the search to all ages, criminal record or not.

In a world of Tinder, ghosting and Netflix and Chill, it’s refreshing to see honesty when it comes to the dating scene.

