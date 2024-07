Supermarket chain Lidl is offering a special offer to customers in honour of Daniel Wiffen.

The Armagh man won Ireland's first gold of this Olympics in the 800-metre freestyle last night.

Anyone with the name Daniel, Dan or the surname Wiffen can get €5 off their shopping today.

The offer is available for today only (Wednesday) through the Lidl Plus app.

