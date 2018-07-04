Love is in the air for these two adorable penguins on a beach in South Africa

Love – we all dream of it and to us, these two penguins are definitely #goals.

In a video captured by Twitter user @freakingdani‘s aunt shows the cute couple holding flippers on a beach in South Africa.

The impromptu video soon caught the attention of users and quickly went viral, achieving over 1.5 million views in two days.

People couldn’t hold back how they felt about the loved-up penguins.

While some focused on the cuteness of the video others couldn’t help but compare it to their own love lives.

Others were shocked to find out that penguins can be found outside the Antartica.

Stay classy you two.

