Lucky Lotto player scoops €100k in last night’s draw

15 July 2018

Limerick’s recent run of luck in National Lottery games continued last night with a player from the county winning a cool €111,271.

They matched five numbers plus the bonus in the Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was bought at the Gala store on Sheare Street, Kilmallock, Co Limerick.

The National Lottery appealed to players in the county to check their tickets.

The winning numbers are 5, 16, 37, 43, 44, 46 and Bonus number 7.

This is the third big National Lottery win in Limerick in the last month.

A two-person syndicate scooped the mega Lotto jackpot worth €4.3m from the draw on June 2. That golden ticket was sold at Whitty’s Mace supermarket in Caherdavin.

The search is still on for a lucky EuroMillions player who won €500,000 in last Tuesday’s EuroMillions Plus draw on a ticket bought at the Tesco Superstore in Dooradoyle just outside Limerick City.

“There is no doubt that Limerick is on a lucky roll at the moment,” a National Lottery spokesperson said.

“We are delighted for the County and appeal to all players to check their numbers from last night’s draw and we look forward to seeing them in the Winner’s Room in Lotto HQ in the next week or so.”

Digital Desk

