Make core memories with an Inside Out 2 themed stay

You can now make core memories in an Inside Out 2 themed Airbnb.

Fans of the movie franchise can now check out how all of their favourite emotions live when they’re not handling the controls!

Inside Out 2 is the newly released animated coming-of-age film produced by Pixar for Disney which is a sequel to their very successful and well received 2015 film Inside Out.

A newly designed Airbnb is now available to stay in where people can take the helm of 'Riley’s control centre'.

This is the first time a non-emotion (you!) has been allowed access to the console.. Cool, right?!

The yellow buttons give joy, the purple ones are for fear, the red ones are for anger—you know what? Just stick to the yellow ones.

The colourful, animated character of the property is prominent throughout with striking features resembling scenes from the iconic movie in every room.

Unpack some literal emotional baggage in a feelings-filled scavenger hunt!

You can tap into the emotions that shape our world and create core memories that you’ll be able to take home to cherish.

A room for every feeling, including anxiety! The bookshelf has plenty of things that will help ease anxiety, like yoga mats and fidget spinners.

Everything is fire in the anger room—a TV fireplace, a plastic mold of a flame, a neon light in the shape of a flame and bursting with reds, oranges and amber.

Bring your poncho—this room’s all rain-themed. Clouds and umbrellas everywhere.

Lucky fans who have already had a chance to stay have been sharing their experience.

One person reviewed their stay at the accommodation wrote: "It was like living in a dream! Absolutely beautiful. Thank you for this once in a lifetime experience!"

Another wrote: "Incredible stay at Riley’s HQ! The house captured every single one of Riley’s emotions, but the only emotion we experienced during our entire stay was pure joy!".

