Make extra money this year with these simple side-hustles

It's getting to the time of the month when even beans on toast sounds expensive.

If you're looking for ways to make an extra buck, consider one of these simple side-hustles:

1. Mystery Shopping

Mystery shopping is a flexible and convenient way to make some extra cash, with the average mystery shopper earning €15 per hour. You can register with sites like PanResearch or CustomerPerceptions, and get paid securely through Paypal. You need to be over 18 years of age, have access to a smart device, and be able to write a customer experience review.

Advertisement

2. Surveys

Get paid for your opinion with online surveys from sites like Mobrog.com. These companies conduct international market research and pay their subscribers via Paypal.

3. Lease your Belongings

Do you have a powerwasher others might like to use? Or a designer dress or even a kayak? You can lease all kinds of belongings, from machinery to clothes on rentall.ie. Sites like RentMyWardrobe.ie also allow you to borrow and lease clothing, and occasion ear such as bridal/wedding accessories are often in demand

Advertisement

4. Sell those second-hand clothes.

Let's face it, we all have items in our wardrobe we want to wear, but it's just not happening. Either it no longer fits, or life doesn't allow for it, whatever the reason, that beautiful piece is gathering dust when it could be making you money. Selling clothes online has never been easier with sites like Depop. Make sure to read the guidelines for listings before posting items so they are more likely to get snapped up.

5.Become a Pet Sitter

Love spending time with animals? You can get paid to look after someone else's furbaby with sites like Mindme.ie or PetSittersIreland You can also offer your services in babysitting, special needs care, care for the elderly and tutoring.