Mammies can get the Bridgerton Experience in Waterford this year

Georgian townhouse, ‘The Bishop’s Palace’ and Mount Congreve Estate in Waterford are set to host ‘The Bridgerton Experience’ this Mother’s Day on Sunday, March 30th.

Guests can enjoy a reenactor-led tour of the luxurious surroundings of the beautiful Bishop’s Palace. Take a tour with the Housekeeper or Butler while the Bishop is away and discover the secrets of the household.

On this special tour, guests can enjoy a reenactor-led experience through the luxurious surroundings of the Bishop’s Palace, where they can prepare to be entranced by ornate gilt furniture and architectural features.

On the tour, they will discover the real world of Bridgerton through the scandalous affairs, tantalising love stories and more that hide beneath the veneer of Georgian perfection. Learn about misbehaving rakes, scurrilous rumours and murder most foul on this special tour of one of Waterford’s most famous townhouses.

Advertisement

Following the tour, continue the Bridgerton experience by reserving traditional Afternoon Tea in Mount Congreve Gardens in the Tack Room.

The tour at Bishop’s Palace is available every day to pre-book, see www.waterfordtreasures.com A Bridgerton Experience tour ticket is 10.00 per person for the tour and 38.00 per person for Afternoon Tea - book afternoon tea at Mount Congreve Gardens visit mountcongreve.com

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website Beat102103.com.