A lucky Cavan man learned of his €2.9m Lotto jackpot win only discovered his windfall after he read the local newspaper.

He also admitted that he “hasn’t told a soul” about his seven-figure win.

He said: “I knew that there was a winner locally but I just assumed that somebody had already come forward to claim the prize.

I had a good few lottery tickets folded up in my wallet and I was none the wiser!

“I was reading the Anglo-Celt newspaper over the weekend and they listed the numbers so I took the tickets out to check them and that’s when it hit me.

“It’s a massive shock so I’m taking it one step at a time until I get used to having nearly €3 million in my bank account.”

He continued: “I haven’t told a soul.

“Absolutely nobody knows, not even my family.

“I am going to get some good advice about what I am going to do with the money and as soon as all of this commotion has died down,

“I will be able to relax a little more,”

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold on June 12 at the Spa XL Service Station in Swanlinbar, Co. Cavan.

