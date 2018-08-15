Move over the Rose of Tralee, this year’s Puppy of the Year 2018 has been announced.

After a nationwide search throughout Petmania’s stores, Ireland’s largest pet retailer whittled it down to 12 finalists.

And taking the top spot is …

Hugo O’Malley

Hugo is from Six Mile Bridge on the Limerick and Clare border and was nominated by his pet parent Ruth O’Malley, a Montessori teacher.

Following the bereavement of a much-loved pet in 2017, it was serendipity when Ruth and Hugo’s paths crossed on the one year anniversary of her previous pet.

Meet Ireland’s Puppy of the Year 2018

Hugo received the top prize which includes a year’s supply of food and grooming, a puppy photography shoot and a two-night stay in Enniskoe House, County Mayo.

How could we forget the runners-up, which includes a Vizsla from Waterford, a Bernese Mountain Dog from Tullamore and a young Whippet from Wexford.

Meet Ireland’s Puppy of the Year 2018

 

Meet Ireland’s Puppy of the Year 2018

This was the fourth year of the competition, and Petmania teamed up with SEVEN Dog Nutrition.

Dogs who entered the competition nationwide received a Seven Puppy Pack.

Petmania’s Marketing Manager Emily Millers has said:

“We are delighted to crown Hugo as our Puppy of the Year for 2018/19. It was such a great competition this year, with lots of entries received nationwide and the cute factor this year was unbelievable”

Share it:
Don't Miss