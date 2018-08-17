Namaste - Ireland is about to get its’ first ever Yoga festival

With Irish people moving towards cleaner lifestyles and embracing the health and wellness trend, Ireland is set to see its first ever national yoga festival this autumn.

NOURISH #YogaFSTVL is a week-long festival dedicated solely to health, wellness and mindfulness.

The new festival is taking place across the country from September 17-23.

Ernest Cantillon, FSTVLR CEO, owner of Cork hotspots Electric and Sober Lane said:

“There has been a huge movement towards a cleaner and more mindful way of life in recent years, and NOURISH #YogaFSTVL is the perfect opportunity for businesses across the country to engage with this trend.”

“Businesses can take part in any way they choose…. we can’t wait to see the unique ways they will all be celebrating the yogic way of life!”

Participation is €95 per venue and each venue will receive an opportunity for their business’ yoga event or wellness special to be featured on the FSTVLR website, participation in a strong promotional campaign and much more.

To register your business for NOURISH #YogaFSTVL or for more information go to FRTVLR’s website.

