Whatever your fate may be next Wednesday, it’s going to be a good day as Nando’s are giving you free meal to say “Congratulations”.

Anyone picking up their Leaving Cert (or equivalent) results will be able to grab themselves a free ¼ chicken or Fire-starter, including the new-to-the-menu Halloumi Sticks or classic Nando’s wings.

All you need to do is show them your results, ID and spend over €7.

Don’t worry, they promise not to show that all important piece of paper to anyone else.

 

