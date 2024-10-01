National Breastfeeding Week marked at Award Winning Waterford Mural

This week marks National Breastfeeding Week in Ireland and to mark the occasion, HSE colleagues gathered at an award winning mural in Waterford City highlighting the subject.

The “Annabelle and Billy” mural in Ballybricken, Waterford, completed by renowned London based French street artist Zabou, was commissioned through Waterford Walls and was launched to mark Breastfeeding week.

The artwork, sponsored by Waterford City and County Council and Mulligans Pharmacy, was launched for last year’s National Breastfeeding Week and located on the gable end of Mulligan’s Pharmacy, at the junction of Ballybricken Green and St. Patrick’s Terrace in Waterford City.

the “Annabelle and Billy” project won the “Media feature/Art work of the year” category at the Friends of Breastfeeding annual awards at its annual awards ceremony held in Dunboyne Castle, Co. Meath in May of this year.

The Awards, as well as being an important opportunity to celebrate and recognise the work of breastfeeding supporters throughout Ireland in both the professional and voluntary spheres, are also an important fundraiser for the Friends of Breastfeeding.

National Breastfeeding Week 2024

HSE colleagues working to promote breastfeeding and the 2024 National Breastfeeding Week (which beings today 1st of October), marked the occasion by gathering at what is an award winning mural highlighting the subject.

Speaking at the mural this week, Claire Bulfin (Lactation consultant, University Hospital Waterford) said: “Ireland celebrates National Breastfeeding Week every year from 1st to 7th of October, mothers celebrate breastfeeding every day in their homes. Improving breastfeeding rates will help to improve long term population health. Breastfeeding supports your child’s health now and over the long term."

Brianna Connaughton (Health Promotion and Improvement Officer with HSE), who chairs the Breastfeeding Friendly Waterford Interagency working group said the mural in Ballybricken delivers a powerful health and wellbeing message for everyone and she is thrilled that its significance as a public art installation has been recognised in a national awards scheme.

Maeve Roche (Clinical Nurse Manager 2, Infant feeding and lactation, HSE Community Healthcare) said the mural ties in with the HSE’s own 2024 National Breastfeeding message of “Supporting you from bump to baby and beyond” and added that there are numerous breastfeeding support resources available throughout Co. Waterford, including support groups in Cappoquin, Dungarvan, Tramore and in Waterford City.

South East events

The HSE will be highlighting National Breastfeeding Week this week.

From October 1st, across the South East, there are supports and resources available for parents to protect and promote breastfeeding.

For more information visit HSE.ie.