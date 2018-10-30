Nearly half of Irish people don’t know where Longford or Armagh is

30 October 2018

Even scarier than ghosts, witches and vampires is Irish people’s knowledge when it comes to identifying these two often overlooked counties.

Both Longford (48%) and Armagh (50%) were ranked as the least recognisable counties on the map of Ireland, with less than half of Irish people able to identify the two mysterious counties.

The research also proves that Dublin residents are least likely to correctly identify all counties on a map of Ireland with just 38% of Dubs being able to correctly pinpoint Longford and Armagh.

On the other hand Sligo (81%), Galway (81%) and Louth (81%) are considered the most recognisable counties outside of Dublin, with Limerick close by in 4th place (78%).

Eyre Square in Galway.

The survey also revealed our other favourite, weird and wonderful behaviours, with “thanking the bus driver” coming out on top with 62% of the votes.

Others include; saying no when first being offered food or drink, even though we would love some (48%), using Flat 7Up as a cure to most illnesses (44%), enjoying when the Irish national anthem played in nightclubs at the end of the night (29%) & apologising all the time (31%).

Irish people love belting out Amhran Na Bhfiann at the end of a night.

Similar to traditions, Irish people have a very unique style of complimenting one another. Simple yet effective, the Irish love to be told “You’re looking well” (28%), followed by “You’ve a great colour, were you away?” (13%) and “Have you lost weight?” (9%).

Irish people have a love-hate relationship when it comes to getting a colour from the sun.

Commenting on the findings, Suzanne Cannon, Head of Marketing at Jurys Inn said: “Ireland is a very unique destination with its people at the heart of what makes it special and unlike anywhere else in the world.”

Irish people truly are a strange bunch, aren’t we?

