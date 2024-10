McDonald’s is spicing up its Eurosaver Menu, launching the brand-new Chilli Double Cheeseburger.

It features two beef patties, two cheese slices, onions, jalapenos, pickles, and spicy relish all in a toasted bun.

On the Eurosaver menu, it joins the Hamburger, Double Cheeseburger, Bacon Mayo Chicken, and Mayo Chicken.

The new burger will arrive in all restaurants across Ireland on Wednesday, 6th November.

