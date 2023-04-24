'Gross' and 'perfect': New salt & vinegar mayo divides opinion

Are you a salt and vinegar fiend? Do you love those chips slathered in the stuff?

You may be excited by the latest Marks and Spencer invention. M&S have now launched the first ever salt and vinegar-flavoured mayonnaise and it's already causing controversy online.

While the brand says it's 'perfect for fish & chips', and ideal for 'dunking nuggets, pizza crusts or in a potato salad,' not all shoppers are enthusiastic about the new condiment."Am I the only one who thinks this sounds pretty gross?" one person commented under the Instagram post. "What is this?" said another.

Most followers, however, seemed enthusiastic about the "world first salt & vinegar mayo," and tagged friends they felt needed to try the new sauce.

Advertisement

Sarah-Jane Large, Product Developer at M&S said: "We had a feeling shoppers would love this saucy new launch but we had no idea it would be so divisive. Speaking to Metro UK she added, "It's the ideal thing to have on hand for all your summer barbecues and picnics."

Ideal? Or unnecessary? Maybe do a DIY job on this one 😉