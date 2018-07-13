Forget Trump, Brexit and the existence of a higher being. No topic sparks fiercer debate than that of the greatest Irish pub.
Everyone has their own opinion, and if it doesn’t match your own, their opinion is wrong.
How to settle the great debate then? The Irish Pubs Global Federation have found a solution.
Put it to a public vote…
The annual Irish Pubs Global Awards recognise every aspect of running a pub, from the food and drink experience, to entertainment and marketing.
A record 25,000 members of the public have cast their votes, the shortlists are in, and every corner of the country is represented.
The overall winners will be announced at the Irish Pubs Global Awards on the 9th of October in the Galmont Hotel Galway, as part of the 2018 Irish Pubs Global Gathering. The theme for this year’s event is “Famous For Food”, highlighting the importance of showcasing Irish food in Irish pubs and restaurants around the world.
So without further ado, here are the Irish nominees:
Irish Pub of the Year
Slattery’s, D4
An Pucan, Galway
Bofey Quinn’s, Corofin
O’Connor’s, Tinahely
Gus O’Connor’s, Doolin
Murray’s Bar, Inishbofin
The Shepherd’s Rest, Derry
The Warehouse Bar & Kitchen, Letterkenny
Toners, Dublin
Garavan’s, Galway
Best Food Experience
The Moorings, Dungarvan
The Old Spot, Dublin
The Chophouse, Dublin
O’Connor’s, Tinahely
Gus O’Connor’s, Doolin
Murrays, Inishbofin
John Keogh’s The Lock Keeper, Galway
The Laurels, Perrystown
Angelina’s, Dublin
Hayes Bar, Glandore
Best Sports Experience
Slattery’s, D4
An Pucan, Galway
Bofey Quinn’s, Corofin
O’Connor’s, Tinahely
Thomas Connolly, Sligo
Toners, Dublin
Kings Head, Galway
Warehouse Bar & Kitchen, Letterkenny
The Woolshed Baa & Grill, Cork
McGettigan’s, Galway
Best Cocktail Experience
The VCC, Dublin
Slattery’s, D4
Peruke & Periwig, Dublin
Zozimus, Dublin
McGettigan’s, D9
The Central, Navan
Drop Dead Twice, Dublin
Warehouse Bar & Kitchen, Letterkenny
Hyde, Galway
The Dail, Galway
Best Whiskey Experience
Toners, Dublin
The Central, Navan
The Dingle Whiskey Bar
Sean’s Bar Athlone
Dick Mack’s, Dingle
Thomas Connolly, Sligo
The Dail, Galway
Garavan’s Galway
Hyde, Galway
Oliver Plunkett Cork
Best Community Pub
The Gravediggers, Dublin
Paddy’s Bar, Terryglass
Bofey Quinn’s, Corofin
Garvey’s Inn, Tinahely
Paddy’s Bar Terryglass
Murrays, Inishbofin
The Confession Box, Dublin
Toners, Dublin
The Jug, D8
The Shepherd’s Rest, Derry
Best Marketing Campaign
Slattery’s, D4
An Pucan, Galway
The Jar, Dublin
McGettigan’s, D9
Porterhouse Central
Thomas Connolly, Sligo
Drop Dead Twice, Dublin
Hyde, Galway
Dolans. Limerick
The Central, Navan
Best Entertainment Experience
Oliver Plunkett, Cork
Paddy’s Bar, Terryglass
Oliver St John Gogartys, Dublin
Roisin Dubh, Galway
Gus O’Connors, Doolin
The Warehouse, Letterkenny
Drop Dead Twice, Dublin
Sophie’s, Dublin
Shepherds Rest, Draperstown
Dolans, Limerick
Best Chef
The Moorings, Dungarvan
An Pucan, Galway
The Gravediggers, Dublin
Murrays, Inishbofin
Dolans, Limerick
The Lock Keeper, Galway
The Laurels, Perrystown
The Chophouse, Dublin
Gus O’Connors, Doolin
Hayes, Glandore
Best Bar Person
The Warehouse, Letterkenny
Slattery’s, Dublin
Bofey Quinn’s, Corofin
Dolans, Limerick
1520, Galway
Garavan’s, Galway
Sean’s Bar, Athlone
Toners, Dublin
The Jug, Dublin
The Confession Box, Dublin