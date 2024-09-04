Play Button
Over half of workers claim 4-day work week would improve productivity

Aoife Kearns
Seven in ten workers in Ireland say the 40-hour week doesn't suit them.

A survey by Robert Walters also found 85% of workers would consider quitting if their week was extended.

Creative and Branding Agency Totem located in Dungarvan was part of last year's global four-day workweek trial.

Director of the Waterford Company, Oren Byrne says the feedback from their staff has been flexibility has been key.

"We now have a hybrid model where people can work from home and in the office.

"We have more people in the office than ever - both Mums and Dads as well as carers - everybody is working.

"People need flexibility in working hours - rather than a five-day 9am to 5pm week," she said.

Over half of those surveyed by the recruitment agency believe switching to a four-day week would improve productivity considerably.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

