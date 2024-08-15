People do not want voice notes longer than one minute, according to survey

Voice notes are becoming more popular but people say they should not be any longer than a minute.

A quarter of us send a voice note at least once a day and 54 per cent once a week, according to a Pure Telecom survey.

It's more popular with those under the age of 55 and women have more patience with them than men.

CEO of Pure Telecom, Paul Connell, says the majority of us don not like long rambling voice notes.

"Certainly there's a resentment of getting one longer than a minute and when you go up to three minutes people think it's too long.

"My daughter sending a voice note - it does sound like a radio broadcast," he said.

