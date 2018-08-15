Students around Ireland are currently buzzing with nerves and excitement as they finally open those highly-anticipated Leaving Cert results.

And while mother and father’s wait patiently in the car, grannies nervously stand by the 50+ candles they’ve lit, people have been giving their best advice on Twitter.

And it goes something like this:

To every student getting their #LeavingCert results tomo: I can’t offer much advice, but what I can say is; 13 yrs ago I opened my results, missed my course by 5 points, went to college, dropped out, repeated in Dec, changed course & got a degree, masters & PhD. Oh and I’m happy! — OxfordDiplomat (@OxfordDiplomat) August 14, 2018

Attention #LeavingCert students! Your results don’t define you, you can be ANYTHING you want to be. ♥️ #leavingcertresults pic.twitter.com/vikKDipkBM — Anna O’Donoghue (@AnnaVDesigns) August 15, 2017

“I failed my exams in some subjects but my friend passed them all. Now he’s an engineer in Microsoft and I am the owner.”- Bill Gates#leavingcert — Leaving Cert Info 📚 (@leavingcertinfo) August 14, 2018

To those that are disappointed tomorrow : the Poitín trade is always booming . It’s like Breaking Bad but more glamorous . Like Jam Making but more financially rewarding . #LeavingCert — Ró Your Boat (@CullenRoisin) August 14, 2018

There will be some people getting #LeavingCert results tmrw in places you might not expect. Maybe in Oberstown, maybe in our prisons, maybe in care or direct provision. Just managing that, against all the odds is much more impressive to me than any number of points. — Deirdre Malone (@DeirdreMalone9) August 14, 2018

Don’t worry if you’re getting your #leavingcertresults tomorrow as the Earth will almost certainly be a barren, radioactive, cannibal infested desert in about 5 years so they’ll be of no use to you at all #leavingcert — Jamie (@FCTwenteBenson) August 14, 2018

whatever results you get today, just remember that they don’t define you or necessarily have any baring on your future. I’m living proof: I did absolutely class in my leaving and my life is still in tatters. #LeavingCert — Paulie Doyle (@BigPaulieDoyle) August 15, 2018

And right now, if you don’t feel like a winner,

Remember, one day this too in time will pass,

like Donald Trump and fidget spinners. 3/9 — Aidan Comerford (@MrAComerford) August 15, 2018

I do actually have one piece of advice for anyone getting #LeavingCert results today: pursue any career you want except “social media influencer.” They’re the worst. — Simon O’Keeffe (@simontokeeffe) August 15, 2018

I failed the leaving cert. I remember Brother Declan and Brother Philip telling me I’d never amount to anything 😂 Since then I went to University. I now work for the National Health Service in the UK and I even managed to set up a mental health charity #LeavingCert — Mick Finnegan (@Mick_Finnegan) August 15, 2018

This day 3 years ago I got my #LeavingCert results & cried all day, SO disappointed that I didn’t get the points I needed. Fast forward 3 years & I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in a job that I LOVE. Keep the faith, it isn’t the be all and end all✨ — Éimear (@Eimear_Bourke) August 15, 2018

Don’t worry about #LeavingCert results tomorrow. I got the points I wanted, and the course I wanted, and my life’s still a mess. — Justine Stafford (@JustineStafford) August 15, 2017

