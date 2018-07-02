‘Kids go Free’ today on all public transport services covered by the Leap Card.

The free travel is for two weeks and applies automatically to anyone holding and presenting a Child Leap Card.

It covers Dublin Bus, Bus Eireann, Luas, DART, Commuter Rail and LocalLink services.

The National Transport Authority says the promotion applies to Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford, to make it easier for families to get out and enjoy the summer.

*Don’t forget* Kids go free from Monday 2 July until Sunday 15 July https://t.co/n5oiyDyUbc pic.twitter.com/JILb5EoeGY — Dublin Bus (@dublinbusnews) July 2, 2018

– Digital Desk

