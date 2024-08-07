Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Life

Puppy abandoned on Mount Leinster celebrates one year with owner

Puppy abandoned on Mount Leinster celebrates one year with owner
Photo: South East Animal Rescue/Pauline Mackey. Oscar is one of the twelve abandoned puppies discovered in Mount Leinster in August 2023.
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A puppy that was abandoned on Mount Leinster with it's eleven siblings is celebrating one year with their owner.

This week marks the one year anniversary of the discovery of the large litter of pups in the South East.

In August 2023, the news went viral that a large litter of helpless young puppies were found abandoned and defenceless.

They were believed to be just two-days-old when they were discarded and left for dead in a remote spot on Mount Leinster.

Advertisement

An employee from Coillte was working in the remote area early one morning when the discovery was made.

The pups whines were heard from a patch of long grass where they were left to fend for themselves amongst the wilderness and the elements.

Members of the public expressed outrage at the careless behaviour of the person who left them there and there was a huge out pouring of support online for local charity South East Animal Rescue who cared for them and found them foster homes.

Sadly, not all of the litter survived.

Advertisement

Of the twelve found on Mount Leinster, eight made it through the difficult early days of late nights, bottle feeding and constant monitoring.

Twelve months on, one of the miracle pups is celebrating with their owner.

Photo: South East Animal Rescue/Pauline Mackey. Oscar is one of the twelve abandoned puppies discovered in Mount Leinster in August 2023.

Advertisement

 

South East Animal Rescue shared a video by owner Pauline Mackey that showed a photo montage of memories made over the last year.

Pauline and her sister in law both adopted one of the abandoned pups.

"Thank you everyone for the lovely comments. Oscar is adored and we are blessed to have him", Pauline wrote online.

One follower online praised the news saying: "Makes all the hardship worthwhile."

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Supply of second-hand homes in the South East drops almost 50% or more in ten years

 By Joleen Murphy
Life 2

Bathroom named the best room to solve problems

 By Joleen Murphy
News 3

Young man (19) killed in road traffic collision

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in Life
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement