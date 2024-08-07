Puppy abandoned on Mount Leinster celebrates one year with owner

A puppy that was abandoned on Mount Leinster with it's eleven siblings is celebrating one year with their owner.

This week marks the one year anniversary of the discovery of the large litter of pups in the South East.

In August 2023, the news went viral that a large litter of helpless young puppies were found abandoned and defenceless.

They were believed to be just two-days-old when they were discarded and left for dead in a remote spot on Mount Leinster.

An employee from Coillte was working in the remote area early one morning when the discovery was made.

The pups whines were heard from a patch of long grass where they were left to fend for themselves amongst the wilderness and the elements.

Members of the public expressed outrage at the careless behaviour of the person who left them there and there was a huge out pouring of support online for local charity South East Animal Rescue who cared for them and found them foster homes.

Sadly, not all of the litter survived.

Of the twelve found on Mount Leinster, eight made it through the difficult early days of late nights, bottle feeding and constant monitoring.

Twelve months on, one of the miracle pups is celebrating with their owner.

South East Animal Rescue shared a video by owner Pauline Mackey that showed a photo montage of memories made over the last year.

Pauline and her sister in law both adopted one of the abandoned pups.

"Thank you everyone for the lovely comments. Oscar is adored and we are blessed to have him", Pauline wrote online.

One follower online praised the news saying: "Makes all the hardship worthwhile."

