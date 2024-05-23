Play Button
Ryanair launches new in-flight cocktail menu

Dayna Kearney
Ryanair has launched a new in-flight cocktail menu ahead of summer.

The budget airline will have a selection of drinks on offer starting from €9.50.

Customers can choose from seven ready-to-drink cocktails including Dublin Lemonade (Jameson Irish Whiskey, Sprite Zero, and sparkling water), a Fruit Snack, (Bombay Sapphire Gin, Sprite Zero and Capri-sun), Rose Spritz (rose wine and Sprite Zero) or a Flying Iced Tea (Bombay Sapphire Gin, Absolut Vodka and Coca-Cola).

Ryanair’s Head of Comms, Jade Kirwan said: “Summer is finally here, and what better way to kickstart your summer holiday than with a delicious cocktail from Ryanair’s new in-flight cocktail menu.

"Adding to our already extensive range of in-flight food and beverage options, our new cocktail range offers a selection of seven ready to drink cocktails from Flying Iced Tea to French 75 to Rose Spritz and more.

"Head over to ryanair.com and book yourself a low fare flight and sample all that our in-flight menu has to offer now.”

Sun, sea, and cocktails? More like clouds, air, and cocktails? amiright?

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

