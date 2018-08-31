Students starting at Castletroy College in Limerick yesterday got some unexpected classmates joining them for the new school year.

Nearly 30 Friesian cows were spotted on the school grounds outside the Limerick secondary school, much to the udder shock of staff and students alike.

It didn’t take long for the cattle to moove on from the school grounds, deciding quickly that school life wasn’t for them.

School principal Padraig Flanagan wasn’t happy amoosed by the whole situation, politely describing it as “a rather different start to the first day”.

Turns out the reasons for these bovines turning up at the school gates was due to a malfunction with an electric fence on the farm next door to the school.

This morning the school’s fifth years received another new four-legged classmate, but this one was much more cuddly.

George the dog wandered into the fifth year assembly and became a firm favourite amongst his new classmates.

At this rate, it’s anybody’s guess who’ll turn up to the school gate next week.

