Search is on for Rose of Tralee 2025

Image: Domnick Walsh Photography
Rachael Dunphy
The search is on for the Rose of Tralee 2025.

This year's contest was officially launched this week by the 2024 Rose of Tralee Keely O'Grady, and Escort of the Year Barry Lysaght.

Over the next few months, Rose selections will take place across Ireland and further afield.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Rose Of Tralee (@roseoftraleefestival)

This year, both Carlow and Wexford will host regional selections.

To be a Rose, you must be 18 or over, and not reach your 30th birthday before September 1st.

You must be born in Ireland, an Irish citizen, or be of Irish origin through your ancestors.

Applications are also now open to be a Rose Escort.

To be an escort, men must be 21 or older, and be unmarried or never be married.

To apply to become the 2025 Rose of Tralee, or a Rose Escort, find out more here.

