Noughty Beats
Life

Single in Wexford? Try this speed dating event

Image: CottonBro Studio Pexels/Eventbrite.ie
Michelle Heffernan
Fed up of swiping?

Why not try an in-person dating event?

T. Morris Wexford wants to help you find your perfect match with their Speed Dating social night taking place Thursday June 6th.

"Meeting single people in real life isn't easy," says T. Morris manager Alan Jordan. "I think the social aspect has been taken away from dating. It used to be exciting to go to nightclubs to physically meet somebody and have a conversation, get a read for a person." Alan says the event will provide a safe way for singletons to meet potential matches in a fun environment. "We put on drag brunches so we're well used to these events. It's well organised, we monitor everything. It'll be a casual evening with a DJ, cocktails and just a fun way to meet someone."

The event begins at 8 pm with resident MC and DJ. This is a ticketed event only and tickets can be purchased from eventbrite.ie.

Can't make the event but looking for love? Try this singles dating group or the new blind date service launched by a Wexford local.

