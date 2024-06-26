Sleeping bag onesie keeping festival goers cosy this Summer

The ultimate sleeping bag onesie is keeping festival goers cosy this Summer.

Festival season is now in full swing with many people planning their weekend away.

While some are locked and loaded for any weather, others dread the thoughts of sparing their comforts for a bit of craic outdoors..

Do you want to be able to sleep and relax in comfort on your camping trips?

The Aldi Advernturdge Sleep Suit is a practical yet genius solution for campers to brave the cooler nights and chilly mornings.

Keep cosy outdoors and around the campsite with this Adventuridge Sleepsuit.

It's body suit style and fully insulated material will ensure you're relaxed and warm despite being away from your home comforts.

The adult size sleep suit is fully insulated and even has zippered openings for your feet!

The sleep suit is lightweight and is available in sizes small to large.

It comes with a durable carry bag so when it's time to pack up and go home you can store it away easily.

