Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Life

Smartwatches cause anxiety and stress, according to new research

Smartwatches cause anxiety and stress, according to new research
Emily Keegan
Emily Keegan
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Counting your steps and tracking your sleep pattern on your smartwatch could be doing more harm than good.

Half of people who use smartwatches say it causes them stress about their health, according to a survey by Mintel.

Professor of Psychiatry at Trinity College, Brendan Kelly, says obsessively tracking your sleep can lead to a lot of difficulties.

"People are monitoring their sleep patterns to an excessive degree - they are so preoccupied with getting perfect sleep that they can't get to sleep.

Advertisement

"Sleep is very good and we should prioritise it in our lives - but we cannot measure it as precisely as these watches appear to suggest we can.

"Ironically they tend to diminish sleep quality in the end," according to Professor Kelly.

The survey by market research company Mintel has led to researchers encouraging brands, like Apple and Garmin, to promote 'digital detoxes' to their customers.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Man dies after tree falls on car in Donegal

 By Alex Rowley
Kilkenny News 2

Storm Eowyn: Storm rips roof off South Kilkenny sports complex

 By Beat News
News 3

Gilet and baseball cap part of new Garda Uniform

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in Life
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement