Stargazers will be able to spot up to six planets in the night sky from tonight.

It’s the first time since 2018 that Saturn, Venus, and Jupiter will be visible to the naked eye, while Uranus and Neptune can be seen through a telescope.

Binoculars can also be used to see the four moons of Jupiter, while Mars will be easily identifiable as a red star for the next month.

