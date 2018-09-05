Stop everything – there’s now Spice Bag flavoured Tayto’s

05 September 2018

The Irish public has decided, after months of voting, the winner of Tayto’s new flavour competition.

Introducing the new Spice Bag Tayto’s.

In February of this year, Tayto launched it’s Tayto Flavour campaign, asking members of the public to decide the next limited-edition flavour of crisps.

The public had to choose from some Irish-inspired flavours of; Spice Bag, Sunday Roast, Breakfast Roll and Curry sauce.

Voting took place via online and Mr Tayto’s national roadshow, with response to the contest being huge.

Tayto Spice Bag won via landslide victory with a huge 51% of the vote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mr Tayto (@mrtaytoireland) on Sep 5, 2018 at 2:10am PDT

It’s clear the Irish public want to spice up their life a bit more with this new flavour of crisps.

If the sound of these Taytos appeals then you’re in luck as the limited editions crisps is available in stores now for a short period.

