Swimmers may soon be fined for a 'wee in the sea' in Spain

Efforts to clean up the Costa del Sol in Spain could soon see swimmers fined up to €750 for urinating in the sea.

Anyone found guilty of “physiological evacuation in the sea and on the beach" in Marbella would be hit with a fine under new plans.

According to the Evening Standard, the move is due to be approved following a public consultation process.

However, it has been ridiculed in Spain to date, with commentators saying it would be almost impossible to enforce.

Advertisement

It's among several new rules being looked at by the local council, which also is considering a ban on dogs taking a dip in the water outside of designated doggy areas.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.