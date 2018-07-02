Temperatures set to hit 30ºC again amid drought warning

02 July 2018

Evelyn Ring and David Raleigh

The heatwave is not over yet, with temperatures expected to hit 30ºC again later this week.

Met Éireann has warned that drought or near-drought conditions will persist right across the country this week with almost no rainfall except for the odd shower or spot of misty drizzle from very weak fronts.

Met Éireann’s John Eagleton said temperatures would reach 28ºC today. It will become very warm again tomorrow with top temperatures in the mid to high twenties.

There would then be a slight dip in temperatures before they would start to increase again over the weekend.

Mr Eagleton said that while there may be some cloudy periods from time to time, the hot spell would continue.

“There are strong indications that temperatures could climb up to the 30ºC mark again later this week,” he said.

“The hot, dry weather is continuing because we have a particularly intense anticyclone and it brings a lot of warm air.

“It is a massive, extensive area of high pressure that is very stable and is going nowhere.”

The amount of humidity, or moisture in the air, has been low and that has made the heat feel less severe, although that could change.

Temperature exceeded 30ºC on several days in the past week, with 32ºC reached in Shannon last Thursday.

Irish Water has confirmed that it can check water meters to see if households or businesses are wasting water.

A hosepipe ban in Dublin comes into force today and it could be extended to other areas, with the Green Party calling for prosecutions to ensure consumers conserve water.

Irish Water’s general manager, Eamon Gallen, said it would act in cases where there was excessive water usage but would hope that there would only be a small number of cases.

Night-time water restrictions have been imposed on 39 water supplies and more than 100 are at risk because of high consumption.

As well as imposing restrictions, Irish water is tankering water from larger schemes to top up reservoirs where levels are falling.

Irish water said there has been a general increase in demand of about 15%-20%.

As well as reducing consumption, the utility is urging people to report leaks.

In the southern region, water availability in 27 schemes is affected by the continuing drought.

Customer supply is being managed by tankering water to reservoirs, restricting supply at night, and in a small number of cases providing emergency water stations.

The water schemes affected in Waterford are at Loskeran, Ballaneen, Portlaw, Kilrossanty, Ardmore, and Kealfoun.

In Limerick, impacted schemes are in Hospital, Oola, Knocklong, Herbertstown, Bruff, Lahall, Newcastle West, Pallasgreen, Doon, and Bruff.

Badly affected schemes in Kerry are Inch, Ardfert, and Ballytermon, and those in Cork are Freemount, Ballyhooley, Kilbrin, and Gortnakethy.

Meanwhile, tributes have been paid to a father who drowned in the River Shannon at the weekend.

Christopher Leo, originally from Moyross, Co Limerick, was in his early 40s.

He was swimming with friends near St Mary’s Park where he lived when he got into difficulty.

Emergency services called to the scene on Saturday evening recovered his body from the water.

Mr Leo’s father, Christopher Sr, is a well-known bagpiper and is a former member of the Defence Forces.

Local curate Rev Sean Harmon said the community was rallying around the family.

Mr Leo was “a nice guy”, said local Sinn Féin councillor John Costello, who knew him well.

“He was a very quiet, unassuming, and very likeable chap,” said Mr Costello.

He said that, after celebrating the river, they were now having to bury a member of their community.

“It’s a horrible situation,” said Mr Costello.

