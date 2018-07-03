1. Check in at Costa del [Irish placename]

We bet you’ve seen a lot of people checking into Costa del Cork, Tallaght-cante, Bali-heigue, etc, on Facebook.

2. Reminisce about childhood summers

Remember when the summers were hotter, the ice cream was cheaper, and Sally O’Brien and the way she might look at you?

Temperatures to hit the mid 20s again today , what was your favorite ice cream from the past ? I loved a twister !! 28p 🙈 #heatwave pic.twitter.com/2Ib8TMW57f — Rob Cullen (@robcullen79) June 29, 2018

3. Pity teens sitting State exams

The poor craturs stressing about exams last month while the rest of us lost the run of ourselves in the sunshine.

That’s it guys. It’s all over. You have battled through Ophelia, Beast from the East, Paper 2 on Paper 1, and having to fill out your CAO in the middle of the World Cup and a crazy heatwave. You will truly be heralded as giants in the history of Leaving Certs. Have great lives 😘 — 300pointsisgood (@300youcandothis) July 1, 2018

4. Wonder if someone left the Child of Prague out for too long

Yes, you wanted nice weather for Maura’s upcoming wedding, but did you remember to bring it back inside?

5. Embrace a usually neglected summer wardrobe

Finally, it’s the weather for the 17 bikinis you bought in Penneys over the years. Shorts and skirts with NO tights underneath – unheard of.

If there’s one thing I have learned from this #heatwave, it’s once you wear shorts, it’s impossible to go back. 😅#thefreedom pic.twitter.com/NFONaDc7X8 — Denise H (@weesisworldblog) July 3, 2018

6. Forget how to function normally

We hardly heard of air-conditioning before, now it’s all anyone can talk about. It’s nearly [whispers] too hot!

other countries when it’s hot vs. Ireland when it’s hot #heatwave pic.twitter.com/pDy8g75aPi — lorna (@doctormysterio_) June 25, 2018

7. Eat every cone we can get our hands on

We’d eat a 99 in the dead of winter, so you can only imagine what the demand has been like in recent weeks.

8. Feel betrayed by sinuses

Spare a thought for our friends with hayfever.

My main complaint about this heat wave is that when I wake up I cant tell if I’m genuinely sick or just too hot — Ais (@ashodwyer) June 27, 2018

9. Marvel at the temperature

Anything above the mid-teens is uncommon and must be documented.

10. Enjoy the views

If it was like this every day, shur we’d never leave the country.

