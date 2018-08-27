GoFundMe page set up for terminally ill Wexford man to raise money for charity

27 August 2018

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds for a terminally ill Wexford man.

The page was posted by Jango Fleming’s Sister, Janet. She outlines his story below:

“Here is his story, my brother, Jango fleming, ( I know him as Colin) has been battling aml leukaemia since the end of April this year. He is 37 years old, married with 3 kids under 5. Last Monday 20 August, he was told that his leukaemia has relapsed even before he had the opportunity for a bone marrow transplant which was scheduled for 11th September.

It’s back in his blood as well which is effecting the nerves in his brain so his eyes and mouth are not functioning as they would normally. He had 3 options, do nothing and they said he could get two weeks, have palliative chemo which could give him 4 to 5 weeks or choose the hardest option which would take an extremely high dosage of chemo, get the transplant and spend the rest of his time in hospital with only a 5% chance is success. He has bravely decided to go with option 2, palliative care and some quality time with family and close friends.

He has gone to EP every year for the last 5 maybe 6 years, up until 2014 it was always with our cousin Laura but unfortunately, she passed away on 31 August 2015 at 37 from lung cancer.

Too many similarities with what Colin is going through now and what Laura went through, she also had recently married and had 3 small kids.

https://t.co/0VRX6nxCIV take a breath take it all in amazing that even in such a dark time he can remain so positive. Appreciate everything you’ve got it’s the little things that will matter the most ❤️🖤 #teamjango — James Mordaunt (@JimmerOfficial) August 27, 2018

This is them in the profile picture at their last EP together. They both had/have an amazing passion for music and it is something that has kept him positive and strong during this battle.

What Colin is hoping to do is get people to make a donation to the charity he chooses and by doing that be in with a chance to win his Electric Picnic ticket.

He wants to make a difference.

I’ve created this page because He is inspired by the work of Aoibheann’s Pink Tie and wanted to support them by raising money. Please help me help them by giving whatever you can by using the ‘Give Now’ button. The more people that know about Aoibheann’s Pink Tie, the greater their impact, so please also spread the word by sharing my page with your friends and family. Thank you in advance for your generosity, it means a lot!

You can donate to the cause here.

