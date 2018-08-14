Just as we begin to pack away the sunscreen and beach paraphernalia, we’re slowly getting used to the fact that summer 2018 coming to an end.

And as if saying goodbye to those high temperatures, nightly BBQ’s, stunning sunsets and beach days isn’t hard enough, Brown Thomas decided to rub it in and put up a Christmas tree … in AUGUST.

Let’s just say people are not impressed.

Oh good lord!!! — Farria Kinesiology (@farria_k) August 13, 2018

Please tell me this is a gag?! I’ve just got my head around the heatwave. — Tadhg Hickey (@TadhgHickey) August 13, 2018

I’m done with this world — Tadhg Hickey (@TadhgHickey) August 13, 2018

Brown Thomas in limerick getting the Xmas decorations out already. No. Just no. pic.twitter.com/I2ZxUuSprE — Maurice Moroney (@mossym155) August 13, 2018

There are Christmas trees and Christmas decorations already out in Brown Thomas 👀 #InappropriateBehaviour — Noah Halpin (@Noah_Halpin) August 13, 2018

Wtf! Get a grip Brown Thomas👎 https://t.co/Mbm45cumQe — Julie Grant (@JulieG0202) August 13, 2018

Love Christmas but this is silly to early shouldn’t be allowed #FFS — Helena Henry (@helenamhenry) August 13, 2018

AUGUST, lads. AUGUST.

