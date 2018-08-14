Just as we begin to pack away the sunscreen and beach paraphernalia, we’re slowly getting used to the fact that summer 2018 coming to an end.

And as if saying goodbye to those high temperatures, nightly BBQ’s, stunning sunsets and beach days isn’t hard enough, Brown Thomas decided to rub it in and put up a Christmas tree … in AUGUST.

Let’s just say people are not impressed.

AUGUST, lads. AUGUST.

Share it:
Don't Miss