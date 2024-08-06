The search is on for Miss Ireland

The quest for the 77th Miss Ireland begins.

The winner from each county will represent their county and title various events, awards and appearances and also take part in a in a spectacular show on March 29th 2025 to crown the new Miss Ireland and Mr Ireland.

This year, organisers are also delving into the past of the historic competition. “We are thrilled to announce that we are delving into the captivating history of Miss Ireland.

From the inaugural year of the competition in 1947 to the present day, we are seeking photographs that will unravel the timeless elegance and legacy of Miss Ireland and those crowned for each county in Ireland through the years.

Advertisement

We would especially love to find and celebrate all those who we don’t have records for going back to the fifties, sixties, seventies, eighties and nineties” said Brendan Marc Scully, Director of Miss Ireland.

The memories captured in these photographs are not just images; they are windows to the past, reflections of the beauty and resilience that define the essence of Miss Ireland.

Every photograph, from the classic black-and-white portraits to the vibrant snapshots of modern-day, encapsulates a story of poise, determination, and grace. The quest is on to unearth the treasures of Miss Ireland's illustrious past and discover the iconic moments, the dazzling smiles, and the unforgettable triumphs that have shaped the legacy of Miss Ireland over the decades. If you or someone you know were crowned Miss Ireland or won a county title over the years, please contact [email protected].

The finalists of Miss Ireland this year will be put through their paces in a challenging competitive process testing their skills in debating, public speaking, talent, sports, modelling, social media and each finalist will be tasked with raising much-needed awareness and funds for their chosen charities.

Advertisement

Established in 1947, Miss Ireland has been the launch pad for many eminent, successful, and inspiring women in Ireland. In recent years the Miss Ireland Franchise has raised over €350,000 for various charities including Laura Lynn, Temple Street, Alzheimer’s Ireland, Pieta House, The Cari Foundation and this year are proud to partner with The Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

The winner of Miss Ireland and Mr Ireland will receive a lucrative agency contract and a host of prizes and then both will jet off to represent their country at their respective Mr World and Miss World Festival which is televised in over 100 countries around the world. See www.miss-ireland.ie for more information.

Full details on how to enter are available on www.miss-ireland.ie or on the Miss Ireland App now available from Apple App Store or Google Play or @missirelandorg and @mrirelandorg on Instagram and Facebook. Applications close on August 31st 2024.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, beat102103.com.