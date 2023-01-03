There's a new Irish quiz show looking for contestants

Fancy yourself as something of a smarty pants?

Do you play along with quiz shows and think you could give them a run for their money?

Green Inc Production Company is making a brand new quiz show for RTE and they are looking for Irish contestants to take part.

Filming for this series is due to take place early this year.

Contestants must be aged 18 or over and resident in the Republic of Ireland or Northern Ireland.

Sound like you? Email [email protected] to register your interest.

Green Inc. is committed to diversity and inclusion and is interested in receiving applications from under-represented groups.