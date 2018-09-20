These parents left the sweetest note for staff after eating out with their son

These parents left the sweetest note for staff after eating out with their son20 September 2018
One set of Cork parents left the cutest note for staff at a burger restaurant after reaching a small family milestone.
The note, titled Date Night No. 6 reads:
‘Our now 21-month-old baby boy from date night no. 1 is officially a full member of the Son of a Bun family after ordering from the Kiddies Menu today! My boy becomes a man!’
Credit: Son Of A Bun
Sure bless!
It’s things like this that make you take a step back and appreciate the little moments more in your life.
