These parents left the sweetest note for staff after eating out with their son

20 September 2018

One set of Cork parents left the cutest note for staff at a burger restaurant after reaching a small family milestone.

The note, titled Date Night No. 6 reads:

‘Our now 21-month-old baby boy from date night no. 1 is officially a full member of the Son of a Bun family after ordering from the Kiddies Menu today! My boy becomes a man!’

Credit: Son Of A Bun

Sure bless!

It’s things like this that make you take a step back and appreciate the little moments more in your life.

