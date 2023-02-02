Things to do in the South East this bank holiday weekend

Woohoo, there's a whole extra day off on the way, meaning you might actually DO something this weekend other than life admin.

Below are some events happening in the Southeast this St. Brigid's weekend.

1. Full Moon Gathering, Tramore, Co. Waterford

Community group Corcra22 are hosting a free Full Moon Gathering for Imbolc (the pagan celebration that preceded St. Brigid's Day).

The group will gather at Newtown Cove for swimming, stargazing, and simply connecting. All are welcome for craic agus ceol, and warm drinks, pillows and blankets are recommended. Beginning at 6 pm this Sunday, see Corcra22 on Facebook for more.

2. Children's Art Classes GOMA, Waterford

This Saturday resident artists at the Gallery of Modern art begin a 4-week block of children's art classes. Two groups available:4-7-year-olds, and 8-12-year-olds. Classes aim to build confidence in art, exploring techniques and material. Booking is essential, Contact GOMA at 0871961923 or email [email protected]

3. Crystals & Mindfulness for Kids & Teenagers

"Crystal Clear Emma" offers classes running for 6 weeks beginning this Saturday 4th February in Ballymacarbry Community Centre, Co. Waterford. 10-11.30 am class for ages 7-12 years. 12.00-1.30 pm class for 13-17 years. Call or text Emma at 0862467960 for more information.

4. Sunrise Hike, Comshingaun Lake

If you're an early riser you may wish to celebrate this Imbolc with a beautiful sunrise hike. Hiking Ireland is organising a sunrise hike at Comshingaun, meeting in Kilclooney Woods Car Park at 5.15 am. The hike is expected to take anything from 1 hr 30 minutes to 2 hrs 15 minutes to reach the top, depending on fitness levels. Everyone stays together, for more info see the Facebook event here

5. Bowie Day, Kilkenny

Celebrate an icon in music in Ryan's Bar Kilkenny, Saturday, February 4th from 9.30 pm. Featuring the Let's Dance DJs, they aim to get you into your dancing shoes and dance the blues. This is a charity event in aid of the Cis Nore Cancer Support Centre, Kilkenny.

6. Indie Songwriter Circle, Kilkenny

An informal songwriter circle is planned for Saturday, February 4th from 6 pm. Location tbc contact 0878369183 or see Facebook for more info.

7. Diff Day, Goldstone Drift Track, Kilkenny

A "Diff Day" is planned for the Goldstone Drift Track this Saturday, February 4th at 10 am. Road and track cars welcome and respect to residents is requested. Slab will be wet and trophies are given for the most consistent on the day. For more info see the Facebook event here

8. Live Comedy with Conor's Sketches, Wexford

Comedian Conor Moore brings his sketches and well-known characters to Wexford Opera House Friday February 3rd. The show starts at 8 pm for more info and to book click here

9. Jazz Trio in Wexford

Rock prodigy Joseph Leighton has been gaining recognition as one of Ireland's foremost talents in jazz. Having toured internationally, he returns to Ireland and is joined by Wexford drummer Kevin Lawlor and German double bassist Florian Kockott for an incredible evening of Jazz. 8.30 pm at Wexford Arts Centre. For more info and to book, click here

10.Wex Walks

Local historian and actor Paul Walsh offers walking tours of Wexford town for all kinds of groups. Call 086-2138062 for more info or to book.

11. Beginners Sewing Wexford

Always wanted to know how to sew? This is your chance. Sew Fun Studios Wexford offers its Beginners Level 1 Sewing course this Saturday, February 4th, 10:00-16.30. See sewfunstudios.ie for more info

12. Self Love & Manifestation Cacao Ceremony, New Ross, Co. Wexford

Yoga teacher and wellness practitioner Katie Duggan offers this Cacao Ceremony to allow you to let go of the past and prepare for the year ahead. The workshop will use cacao, (unprocessed, raw chocolate), which has been long used by indigenous communities as a form of natural medicine. Workshop suitable for all levels, Sunday, February 5th 17.00-19.30. For more info and to book click here

13. Pump Up the Jam, Carlow

Pump Up The Jam presents "The Greatest 90s Party Ever" at Dinn Rí, the Potato Market, Carlow. 22.00-01.00 this Sunday, February 5th.

14. Mindful Yoga Workshop, Carlow

Carlow Mandala Yoga presents a mindful yoga workshop with slow-paced Hatha and Yin Yoga. Poetry and mindfulness exercises will also form part of the workshop which aims to bring your body, mind, and soul into alignment. Taking place this Sunday, February 5th 15.00-17.00hrs. For more info see here

15. SuirFest Slam Poetry, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary

This Friday evening the inaugural Suirfest 2023 music festival kicks off in Moynihans Bar, Clonmel with a Story Slam show. It features a unique local Story Slam collective, which is specially commissioned for SuirFest. Tickets for all shows at Suirfest are on sale here

