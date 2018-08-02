By now those among us who love a bit of bling will know all about the double coin necklace trend.

One of the more popular suppliers of the double coin necklace is Katie Mullaly’s jewellery collection of collectable KMM charms.

And now one well-known Irish face has her own unique jewel collabaration with the brand.

Vogue Williams’ double-charm necklace lands tomorrow and it is the perfect gift for a loved one living abroad or for those of us who just want to keep our little green isle close to our hearts.

The necklace features two charms – one a cutout of Ireland and those other in which the charm of Ireland slots into.

The countdown is on!! My jewel collab with @katiemullally drops tomorrow! We have a cool competition which could win three of you a piece of the collection. Details on how to enter revealed tomorrow 💕 pic.twitter.com/Mn1KYlNzcE — Vogue Williams (@VogueWilliams) August 2, 2018

It is already attracting attention on Twitter and we feel that this will be a popular purchase.

Details of the piece of jewellery’s release will be announced tomorrow.

– Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss