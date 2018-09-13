Chloe Copely’s labrador has to take ear medicine but apparently, her other dog hates to feel left out.

Whether dog number two feels like number one is getting something special, or it’s just the glorious ear rubs that comes with the medicine, it’s easy to see why they would feel a little overlooked.

But, Chloe’s dad has a lovely solution to this problem.

She captured this spectacle on video and it is one of the most wholesome things you will watch today.

my dog has ear medicine she needs and the other one also thinks he needs it too.. nobody has the heart to tell him it’s pretend.. pic.twitter.com/Vshe7dhl3b — chloe copley (@chloecopley_05) September 12, 2018

Rather than having dog number two feeling like they’re missing out, her dad pretends to give the pup medicine too and then a thorough ear rub.

Clearly, this works because that tail is wagging with excitement.

Either way, they’re both good dogs.

