This Irish lad drew up a reward contract for his parents ahead of his Leaving Cert results

15 August 2018

As family, friends and relatives ring around to congratulate the current Leaving Cert students on their results, a big sigh of relief can be heard across the country.

Well, except for one set of parents who ended up signing a ‘proposed exam payment scheme’ contract last night, amid the nerves and tension.

Daniel Flanagan from Wexford created a contract that would secure him reward money following his results today.

He read: “I Daniel Flanagan request my father and mother to read this document which contains the proposed rewards for exam results (due on August 15th at 10 am), and if they see fit, sign the document, agreeing to an unbreakable clause which entitles me receives rewards on the day of results”

The document went on to display the fee which shall be granted as a reward.

A (H1/H2) = €30

B (H3) = €25

C (H5 / H4) = €20

D (H6) = €15

The contrast even included two disclaimers in the form of asterisks.

One which refers to his ordinary subjects, the other pointing out that his father, Peter Flanagan has requested that they use the old grading system.

So I drew a contract up with my mam and dad (am I a lawyer yet) with a proposed exam payment scheme and somehow I managed to get them to sign it, somewhat regretting not putting law down on my CAO now #LeavingCert pic.twitter.com/tRkRqWH9DP — Daniel Flanagan (@danielmflanagan) August 10, 2018

Whatever Daniel’s CAO choices may be, he has a promising business career ahead of him.

