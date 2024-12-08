Play Button
Today is 'Culchie Christmas' the traditional shopping day for country people

Today is 'Culchie Christmas' the traditional shopping day for country people
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Today marks 'Culchie Christmas' -  the traditional day country people head to town for the Christmas shop.

The name was coined by city folk, who watched crowds of people from rural areas heading to Dublin, Cork and other major towns and cities on December 8th.

The day coincides with the feast of the Immaculate Conception, which once was a day off school for kids in Ireland.

While the shopping tradition has waned in recent years, huge numbers are still expected to make their way to town and city centres across the country today, as 'Culchie Christmas' just so happens to fall on a weekend.

December 8th also marks the traditional day people put up their Christmas tree.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.

