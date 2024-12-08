Today is 'Culchie Christmas' the traditional shopping day for country people

Today marks 'Culchie Christmas' - the traditional day country people head to town for the Christmas shop.

The name was coined by city folk, who watched crowds of people from rural areas heading to Dublin, Cork and other major towns and cities on December 8th.

The day coincides with the feast of the Immaculate Conception, which once was a day off school for kids in Ireland.

Happy 8th of December to all the culchies. A very happy shopping day out to all of us 😀 — Festive Fi - Nollaig Shona 🎄🎅 (@tragicheartss) December 8, 2024

While the shopping tradition has waned in recent years, huge numbers are still expected to make their way to town and city centres across the country today, as 'Culchie Christmas' just so happens to fall on a weekend.

December 8th also marks the traditional day people put up their Christmas tree.

